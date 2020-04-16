BREAKING* Cyberpunk 2077 Announcement due after cryptic Xbox tweet

This tease could mean no further delays and we may see some gameplay very soon.

After being delayed from an April release to September, we didn’t expect any new updates on Cyperpunk 2077 for a while, especially with the Coronavirus pandemic picking off games left, right and centre.

Well CD Projekt Red have had other ideas, releasing a cryptic Tweet on Xbox’s social channel.

Coded Tweet

So how do we know this is Cyberpunk’s work?

Well, for one, 16 April was the initial release date for Cyberpunk 2077.

And two, “arasaka” – which appears in the code, is the megacorporation in the Cyberpunk franchise.

What this means, we do not know – but it could mean there are no further delays ahead of Cyberpunk 2077‘s 17 September release date.

Who knows, maybe we may see some gameplay very soon.

