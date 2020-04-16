[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Cyberpunk 2077

*BREAKING* Cyberpunk 2077 Announcement due after cryptic Xbox tweet

This tease could mean no further delays and we may see some gameplay very soon.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 16, 2020

After being delayed from an April release to September, we didn’t expect any new updates on Cyperpunk 2077 for a while, especially with the Coronavirus pandemic picking off games left, right and centre.

Well CD Projekt Red have had other ideas, releasing a cryptic Tweet on Xbox’s social channel.

Coded Tweet

So how do we know this is Cyberpunk’s work?

Well, for one, 16 April was the initial release date for Cyberpunk 2077.

And two, “arasaka” – which appears in the code, is the megacorporation in the Cyberpunk franchise.

What this means, we do not know – but it could mean there are no further delays ahead of Cyberpunk 2077‘s 17 September release date.

Who knows, maybe we may see some gameplay very soon.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

