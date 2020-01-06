Cyberpunk 2077: 100 days until launch – The countdown begins!

Cyberpunk 2077‘s first teaser trailer popped up what seems like a lifetime ago, but we are now just a few months away from finally returning to the muggy streets of Night City.

Numerous gameplay trailers have shown us a few of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s dystopian RPG, and we couldn’t be more excited to test them out.

Continue reading for all of the details on the upcoming game, including the weapons, map, soundtrack, and where you can pre-order the Collector’s Edition.

The countdown begins!

While everyone was busy tucking into Christmas dinner and resting up over the holidays, Cyberpunk 2077’s release date has gradually inched closer and closer.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is now officially just 100 days away, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Players will be able to customize their experiences, meaning you get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Morality choices and story progressions will now be entirely in the hands of the gamer, which will make it a truly profound experience.

The map

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

GOING UNDERGROUND: The map in question was conveniently included in the Deluxe Edition’s artbook

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north – but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

Many of the buildings in Cyberpunk 2077 can be entered and explored vertically, meaning that the whole design style is completely different from that of The Witcher 3 and GTA V.

