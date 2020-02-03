Cyberpunk 2077: Street stories will increase gameplay and story

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed and hyped for so long now that it has gone from most-anticipated game of one decade to another.

Now delayed until 17th September 2020, any news about what to expect from CD Projekt Red’s next epic tale is gold dust.

While this news isn’t about the plot, it is just as important to gameplay… Side quests!

Any RPG worth the name has a ton of side quests that are engaging and deepen the world you play in. From Skyrim to The Witcher 3, anything that isn’t just a series of fetch quests is always a fan favourite.

So the news that Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a huge number of story-driven side quests is something to be truly excited about.

Street stories

NIGHT CITY: Welcome to your new playground

CD Projekt Red’s John Mamais, in an interview with OnMSFT, revealed Cyberpunk 2077 will feature around 75 “street stories”.

These street stories are described as “little quests” as they have a story attached but there is no advanced cinematic storytelling sequences.

They exist to add more depth to the world of Night City and of course provide the player with ample opportunity to explore, find items, and level up.

“In Witcher 3,” Said Mamais, “we did the open-world elements very late in the development process when we only had two or three people working on it or something. Now there’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests.

“There’s a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well.”

Morality system

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you play the game and progress through the story without killing a single person – a notion that will please fans who don’t enjoy the bloodshed.

Concept art courtesy of CD Projekt

CD Projekt confirmed after E3 2018 that most of the weapons will have non-lethal options – with an exception to single-purpose weapons like the bazooka.

In an interview between GamingBolt and Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the topic of morality mechanics was brought up – when asked if the game could be completed without killing anyone, Tomaszkiewicz answered:

“To complete it non-lethally you have to be very good at stealth”, so you would be wise to invest in points that add to V’s stealth and use weapons that allow you to incapacitate an enemy, rather than kill them.

This seems very similar to the mechanics used in The Witcher 3, where moral choices were left in the hands of the player, leaving them with a truly bespoke experience.