Cyberpunk 2077: What could be revealed after cryptic tweet, rumours, hardware, code and more

Without any official reveals, the hacking inspired tweet still has a way to go before being deciphered.

Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red (the studio behind the successful Witcher franchise) is understandably considered a highly anticipated game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is reportedly set to release in September and it would be a safe assumption to suggest that fans will be hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic’s record of delaying releases, won’t have an impact on this.

Recently, a cryptic tweet was shared on the Xbox Twitter page that appeared to challenge people to ‘break the code’ displayed.

Let’s take a look at what this could possibly mean for Cyberpunk 2077.

Hardware related?

No controller has been officially unveiled by either Xbox or CD Projekt Red as of the time of publishing this article.

However, Amazon Canada reportedly listed a Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One controller.

The images of the controller have now been removed from the site, with reports describing it as a two-tone controller featuring Johnny Silverhand’s colour scheme (chrome silver & matte black).

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077: Announcement Due – Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-order, Characters, Next-Gen & everything else you need to know

The reports also suggest that there is “No Future” written on the side of the controller.

With no official reveal from Xbox or CD Projekt Red, this is just one of the potential possibilities. We’ll have to wait to find out for sure come the right time.

Breaking the code

The cryptic tweet follows the hacking aesthetic that appears to be common place in the gameplay showcases and world of Cyberpunk 2077.

The tweet is a fantastically constructed ‘head-scratcher’, and it would be understandable if people were hard pressed to ‘break the code’.

Let’s have go through a few potential theories.

SUSPICIONS CONFIRMED? It’s still hard to say what CD Projekt Red are hinting at

We know that Arasaka is one of the corporations featured in the Cyberpunk franchise, which leads us to think what computer (or who’s) is this supposed to be on?

Could we be looking at a terminal used by Arasaka or someone who is trying to hack into Arasaka?

One interesting observation is that the only code in the animation to be ‘confirmed’ is also the only number set to have a letter ‘r’ next to it.

It’s hard to say what this significance is, if any, at this point, but perhaps those more familiar with the format will have a better idea.

UP ALL NIGHT: The code is devilishly difficult to break

One potential reading of the code could also be do with ‘memory’. On the left, people can read ‘Sh.term’ followed by the rest of the code. This could be an abbreviation of ‘Short-term’, relating to a type of memory.

It’s known that one of the characters, Johnny Silverhand (who is played by Keanu Reeves), plays a part in the game. It’s also known that he will be a ‘Digital Ghost’ rather than ‘alive’ as it were – who acts a guide to the central character – V.

This code seems to show multiple attempts at gaining access to something – could this possibly be V trying to gain access to Johnny Silverhand digital ghost?

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077: DLC, details, reveal, release date and more

As we mentioned, this is a very difficult code to break and CD Projekt Red and Xbox have outdone themselves in creating a challenge which is so in-keeping with the signature style of the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

It could be the case that we’ll find out what this all means soon, so be sure to keep checking back in for all the latest on Cyberpunk 2077.