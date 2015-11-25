header decal
25 Nov 2015

Cheap FM 16 Players: How To Sign Any Player On The Cheap

1 - Select the player you wish to sign

2 - Add a small upfront fee and a large fee via monthly instalments

3 - Decide which length of payment best suits you

4 - Keep signing players

