Bully 2: Release Date, Setting, Platforms, Leaked News and everything we know so far

Rockstar Games may be best known for Red Dead and GTA, but there was another jewel in their crown - Bully.

Fans have long been asking Rockstar for a sequel, but rumours and news are few and far between.

But last week, fans got a potentially cryptic message that suggested a new Bully game may not be out of the question.

Rockstar updated their website logo and it’s got us thinking (and hoping) that an announcement may come soon.

The logo came with the following slogan: "Killing dreams. Murdering hope. Fighting the righteous. Bullying the weak."

WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Rockstar have changed their logo in the past, before announcing a new game (image credit: Rockstar games)

The latter part of the slogan is what gets our Spidey-senses tingling.

However, keen-eyed Rockstar fans would know that the phrase ‘Killing dreams murdering hope fighting the righteous bullying the weak’ is something Rockstar has been using since at least 2014.

In the past, Rockstar have announced games by changing their logos quietly online. The last time this happened, was just before Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced - so you can see why we're excited.

With many players having such a deep and profound love for Rockstar's seemingly forgotten title, what do we know about the potential release for Bully 2? In short, not much... but there may be a few clues.

Bully 2 Leak in GTA 5?

With the recent GTA 5 update that included casinos and casino games, fans have spotted a unique image that may be paying homage to the old game or hinting at a possible Bully 2 announcement soon.

During a screen in the new GTA 5 update there is a new poster and on it is the four images that were synonymous with the halls during Bully.

This is purely speculation as of now but it is an interesting choice for Rockstar to include this image and taking down the RDR2 poster as well.

Development

There have been multiple rumours of Bully 2's development over the course of the last few years, however, as of last month, a Reddit post was made which detailed all the speculation so far.

According to the Reddit post which was made on the official Bull 2 Sub-Reddit, all of these rumours have been leaked either by artwork or by Rockstar Games employees.

The post details that Bully 2 was initially in the developing stages right after the Bully 1 release in 2006, they also say that the game is being developed by Rockstar New England rather than their Vancouver location who were the ones that worked on Bully 1.

Lead Musician Confirming Development

There was also another confirmation dating all the way back to 2009, this time it was by Shawn Lee who was the musician that made the entire Bully soundtrack back in 2006.

He confirmed in 2009 that at one point he was working on the game with Rockstar but unfortunately we have not heard anything else yet.

Story

There have been leaks that Bully 2 will be a direct sequel of the original title but this time it would be centred around Jimmy's (The main protagonist) life at home rather than at school.

The Reddit post also noted that the home featured in Bully 2 will be owned by his step-parents which could mean that step sibling could be main characters as well.

It could be an interesting story into Jimmy's life at home rather than school as during the Bully 1 intro screen we are showcased with the rather turbulent relationship that Jimmy has with his parents.

Release Date

Although lots of people have been eager to pick a date and say its the potential release date for Bully 2, there has unfortunately been no OFFICIAL date confirmed as of yet.

However, there may be an initial teaser for the date in the next coming months of perhaps 2020 could be the year we finally get a date.

More Mechanics

The Reddit post also noted that the sequel to Bully 1 could have a more stealth emphasis than its previous version, they also said that the mechanics of the game will, of course, be on Rockstar's latest and greatest engine.

Another note that was rather interesting to many players was the concept of a Summer Camp potentially being in the game, maybe we could see Jimmy be sent there by his parents or we go back and forth between the two locations.

Whether we see a Bully 2 at all in the near future is up for discussion still, but if there are any leaks or rumours be sure to stay up to date with RealSport for all Bully 2 news!