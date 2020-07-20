BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 CONFIRMS TPC Twin Cities!

2K appear to have revealed their next course for the anticipated golfing sim, and it looks great!

2K are starting to hammer through the course reveals now, as we come to the halfway mark of confirmed venues for PGA Tour 2K21.

So far we’ve had everything from Scottsdale all the way to TPC Highlands confirmed for the game, however, 2K may have inadvertently revealed a new course.

Let’s take a look at what the next course to be coming to the game.

TPC Twin Cities Confirmed

TPC Twin Cities is now officially confirmed to be a playable venue in PGA Tour 2K21.

Originally, a tweet, which has since been deleted, showed an image of the course name, but a description which matches an earlier course reveal of TPC Scottsdale.

REVEALED? The image has a new course reveal, but the caption doesn’t quite match-up?

Luckily, Twin Cities has just been announced in a fresh post, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The private golf club is located in the US, north of Minneapolis, and the 18-hole course has an impressive track record of hosting major tournaments.

Designed by Arnold Palmer, the course is noted for a signature beach bunker on the 7th hole and a general design that challenges players’ strategic skill-set.

When will we hear the next announcement?

We expect to hear the next course announced for 5 pm BST tomorrow, or at least that what we’re putting our money on.

We’re on high alert until then, however, as 2K may decide to throw us a curve ball!

The title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

