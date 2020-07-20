BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21 confirms TPC Scottsdale!

The reveals are coming in hot! And this time we’re heading to where legends are made…

We’re well into 2K’s course reveals, and we’re finally seeing which courses have made the cut for PGA Tour 2K21.

So far we’ve had East Lake Golf Club, Atlantic Beach Country Club, TPC Deere Run, Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, Summerlin, TPC Highlands and Quail Hollow Club confirmed.

Let’s take a look at the latest venue to feature in the game.

PGA Tour 2K21 confirms TPC Scottsdale

To go with the several other amazing courses lined up for the game, fans will be over the moon to hear that Scottsdale is featuring in PGA Tour 2K21.

The course is set in the Sonoran Desert and surrounded by mountains, so expect to see some amazing vistas when taking to the virtual green.

With Stadium and Champions courses, this is where legends are made!

When will we hear the next announcement?

We’ve used our detective skills well on this occasion, and we can almost guarantee that we’ll hear another course revealed in a few hours.

That being said, we could even see a total of 3 courses revealed today too.

The title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on 21 August 2020.

If you want to guarantee your copy of PGA Tour 2K21, and get some extra in-game swag, why not check out our pre-order and editions guide below!

