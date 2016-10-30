header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

More

30 Oct 2016

Battlefield 1: Best Sniper Class rifle

Battlefield 1: Best Sniper Class rifle

The sniper class is one of controversy in Battlefield 1, and by reading this article you will be adding to it by knowing the best sniper for you.&nbsp;

Jump To

Related articles:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy