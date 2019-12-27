Best PC Games of 2019

2019 is slowly coming to a close and as we sit back and look at what game developers delivered to us throughout the year, one thing is for sure, we were spoiled with options this year.

Gaming has gone above and beyond as of late, with stellar titles over the last two years, this year has given us some titles we will be playing for years to come.

Let's take a look at some of the best PC games throughout 2019!

4. Outer Worlds

One of the best RPG's of the year comes in first on our list, and our very own Chris Trout wrote a length review of The Outer Worlds already. Here is a snippet from it!

Read More: The Outer Worlds Review For Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC

" My verdict is that if you’re eyeing up other games in the next month, I would probably wait until Christmas when you’ll have more free time and you can really dedicate yourself to something like this; as it requires you to sit down and play for 1-2 hours at a time. If you’re a big Fallout or Skyrim fan, it’s a no brainer on whether you should grab this game and I would recommend it to any fan of RPG titles."

3. Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice was most recently crowned the game of the year at the annual Game Awards and this should come as no surprise to many gaming fans.

An action-adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a classic shinobi, this game is one of the best melee combat systems we have tried in recent years.

Read More: FIFA 20: TOTW 15 Prediction

One of the toughest games of the year, with constant turmoil internally about how you are going to surpass a certain area.

But still, one of the most rewarding games of the year and one everyone should be checking out over the holidays.

2. Total War: Three Kingdoms

The Total War franchise has been one of the longest real-time strategy games in recent memory, the most recent installment Three Kingdoms released earlier this year and it is safe to say it is one of the best yet.

Read More: NBA 2K20: MOTW 9 predictions

Aside from the combat system Total War games are known for, one of the shining aspects of this title is the improved diplomatic system.

Interacting with other leaders has become a lot easier than in past Total War games along with the improved upgrade system for your own villages.

If you are looking for a time-consuming RTS game, look no further than Three Kingdoms.

1. Control

Remedy Entertainment delivered one of the strangest third-person shooters of the year with their massive hit Control.

This title is fun of sudden twists, turns and hidden surprises a shooter that can leave you on the edge and wondering what's next.

One of the must-have games of the year but be prepared to be enclosed in the world that Control offers.

Read More: Fortnite Annual Pass: Everything We Know