Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer Countdown – Release date, time, Vikings, Setting, Location, Features, Graphics, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

After an 8-hour long stream, we nowknow the name of the upcoming Ubisoft title!

After years of waiting, and months of silence, we now know that Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming!

After a smart graphic reveal, a brand new trailer is on the way.

Thanks to a Tweet from @AssassinsCreed, we know the official reveal trailer for Valhalla will be released on Thursday, 30 April.

This will be on their social channel 11am ET / 4pm BST.

The live stream has already started:

Location

This is not 100% confirmed, but expect various locations – over land and sea – during the Viking age.

The “live” reveal image showed us Vikings battling English soldiers, or so it is believed, which suggests a possible Saxon invasion.

A NEW AGE – Get riding to ride with the Vikings in Valhalla

We’re expecting stunning Scandinavian scenery, challenging North Sea waters, as well as the rolling hills of Scotland and Northern England.

Weapons & Ships

With what we presume to be the protagonist yielding a glorious axe, we can’t wait to hack-and-slash our way through some Saxon templars.

We can also see that there is likely to be water-based missions, which will come to the excitement of many Black Flag (& Rogue) fans.

