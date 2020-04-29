Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer Countdown – Release date, time, Vikings, Setting, Location, Features, Graphics, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & more
After an 8-hour long stream, we nowknow the name of the upcoming Ubisoft title!
After years of waiting, and months of silence, we now know that Assassins Creed Valhalla is coming!
After a smart graphic reveal, a brand new trailer is on the way.
Trailer Release Date
Thanks to a Tweet from @AssassinsCreed, we know the official reveal trailer for Valhalla will be released on Thursday, 30 April.
This will be on their social channel 11am ET / 4pm BST.
The live stream has already started:
Location
This is not 100% confirmed, but expect various locations – over land and sea – during the Viking age.
The “live” reveal image showed us Vikings battling English soldiers, or so it is believed, which suggests a possible Saxon invasion.
We’re expecting stunning Scandinavian scenery, challenging North Sea waters, as well as the rolling hills of Scotland and Northern England.
Weapons & Ships
With what we presume to be the protagonist yielding a glorious axe, we can’t wait to hack-and-slash our way through some Saxon templars.
We can also see that there is likely to be water-based missions, which will come to the excitement of many Black Flag (& Rogue) fans.
