Ubisoft’s latest live reveal looks to have confirmed the next assassins title in the popular franchise!

Ubisoft has launched a live stream of one of their artists constructing the reveal for their new title!

Keep reading as we breakdown everything we can work out about what looks to be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Setting Revealed

We knew a reveal was coming today and Ubisoft has begun to unveil the new title in an innovative way.

One of the Assassins Creed artists is painting a literal picture of the setting of the new game – check it out here.

FOR ODIN: The new game looks to be set in Scandinavia

With green rolling hills, trees and mountains, Scandinavia looks to be a safe bet.

Meanwhile, the contrasting night with large snowy peaks fits in with the rumoured Viking-themed that has been a popular theory for months.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Confirmed?

With the new setting pointing towards a Norse-themed game, the rumours that suggested the new title will be named Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla seems more concrete than ever!

Twist to the tale…

The latest development on the live stream has revealed a castle!

The castle looks pretty medieval and would look out of place in Viking Scandinavia.

UNDER SEIGE: The latest image looks more like an English castle than Viking…

Could our Viking protagonist be sent to raid England in Ubisoft’s upcoming game?

New Characters

More characters have been included, featuring some rebels taking on some knights.

LET THERE BE WAR – Who do you think is fighting here?

This ball headed man looks to be fighting a knight, fitting in with a Viking invasion theme.

BOAT, THERE’S A BOAT

The latest update to Ubisoft’s live feed is a very Viking-looking boat!

Surely this confirms the rumours of a Vikings theme?

More to follow…

