Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Protagonist ‘REVEAL’: Design, Details and more

The Assassin’s Creed teaser could be revealing clues about the protagonist, amongst other things!

Ubisoft has been teasing an Assassin’s Creed reveal since the afternoon – and it’s not over! We’ve seen the setting, but what about the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla protagonist reveal?

The pre-recorded design by BossLogic is now being streamed and you can watch it right here!

At the time of writing, the setting has come to what looks like completion and the central character is being worked on.

The images we’ve seen so far do not disappoint!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Protagonist Reveal

Here’s what we’ve seen so far for the mysterious character in the middle of the awesome artwork.

It’s yet to be officially confirmed if the character is the protagonist in the game, however it could give us a good idea of what to expect visually speaking.

IT’S A BOY: The addition of the beard shows us that this artwork features a male character

The typically knotted ‘viking style’ beard lends to rumours that this game may be set in the Viking era.

With this yet to be officially confirmed, this would still be very much a speculative guess on our end. However, going from general aesthetics and styles, we may not be far off.

The face is yet to be revealed, and by the looks of the ‘art-board’, there’s no space for it with this piece.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Setting REVEALED – Vikings, Valhalla? Ragnarok? Ships, Siege, Location, England, Crusades & more

The Arrows

We’ve seen the inclusion of some arrows in the quiver on the person’s hip.

This is not the typical place to hold the projectiles, with many characters having them slung over the back.

However, in this case we can see them fully in view. We wonder what weapon will be used to deliver such deadly items!

ARROWS? The projectiles can be seen on the person’s right hip

The Axe

The introduction of the weapon being grasped by the central character came shortly after the armour had been worked on.

The fantastic and deadly looking axe sure does lend to the supposed era. More importantly however, are the implications on what we could see in combat.

We’ve already had some great finishing moves in games like For Honour and God of War, for that matter. Assassin’s Creed is no stranger for stylish moves either, so exciting combat could be on the horizon.

CAN I AXE YOU SOMETHING? The weapon gives us more clues to work with

The Armour

At the below stage, the armour was shaping up very nicely indeed.

Looking a little like the outfit seen in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the armour features fur, metal and leather.

It’s a great combination, that really gives a sense of authenticity to the character.

REMEMBER TO WRAP UP! The armour looks set to take into regard the weather conditions

READ MORE: Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla