Anthem at EA Play 2020: Next, 2.0, update, sequel, reveal, news, rumours, leaks & more

EA’s action role-playing game needs a makeover, will we get news of changes at EA Play or even a sequel?

The gaming expo season has been crushed by Coronavirus, but Electronic Arts will still be bringing us a digital version of EA Play this year.

The gaming giant usually has a lot to tell the world during its early-summer showcase, and this will surely be the same this year.

Will Anthem feature at EA Play?

It’s no secret that Anthem was a disappointment when it arrived in February 2019. It had mixed to poor reviews from critics and gamers alike.

SQUAD UP: Anthem’s theory was strong, the delivery wasn’t

Anthem still has a player base, but the action role-playing game has struggled to capture the kind of ground it would have hoped for.

READ MORE: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel at EA Play?

A recent BioWare blogpost was very candid and spoke of the team “going back to the drawing board” when it comes to Anthem’s next step.

Will there be an Anthem sequel announcement?

EA Play would certainly be the place for BioWare and EA to announce the next step for Anthem to a wider audience.

FIXER UPPER: Anthem had a lot of positives, but there’s plenty to do

Be it a sequel (Anthem Next and Anthem 2.0 are the leading title candidates) or a DLC that overhauls a lot of what went wrong with Anthem, whatever is planned to salvage the game should get some of the spotlight.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play is scheduled for 11 June. It’s set to kick off at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am BST (on 12 June).

You can watch live at EA.com and there will be complimentary coverage across their social media channels.

READ MORE: Battlefield 6 EA Play: Trailer, release date, gameplay, announcement, reveal & more