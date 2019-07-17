100 Thieves: Why Nadeshot should invest in Rocket League, Rainbow Six, and CSGO

Photo Credit: (100 Thieves)

Esports has changed a lot since 100 Thieves first entered the game in 2017. From the popularity of Fortnite to the franchising of the LCS/CWL/OWL, esports has become a huge business and the apparel/lifestyle brand has grown accordingly.

Recently, 100 Thieves completed a Series B funding round raising $35 million in new capital allowing the organization to build a new facility in downtown LA and expand into new esports.

While 100 Thieves has had competent management, not everything Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag has touched has turned to gold. In a previous expansion into CS:GO, 100 Thieves struggled to deal with off the server issues and were forced to terminate the contracts with their Brazilian roster that never played an official match under the banner.

According to a Tech Crunch report, 100 Thieves are evaluating expansions into Rocket League, CS:GO and Rainbow Six: Siege which provide a great backdrop into exploring the best option in each esport for Nadeshot to expand with.