Will Minecraft Dungeons be free for Minecraft owners? Cost, price, release date, platforms & more

The new adventure game takes you beyond building a house. It’s time to save the world!

It isn’t long until Minecraft Dungeons finally arrives.

A slight delay due to COVID-19 pushed the game from April into May, but Minecraft fans can still expect to battle familiar and new mobs in this all-new dungeon crawler version of Minecraft.

The beloved sandbox game has been around for a long time and is owned by millions around the world.

So will having the original game get you into this new adventure?

Is Minecraft Dungeons free for Minecraft owners?

The short answer is no.

Having a copy of Mojang’s original Minecraft game will not allow you to play Minecraft Dungeons for free.

However, this isn’t the end of the world. The new adventure is extremely affordable, and given the global lockdown is coming out at the perfect time!

Minecraft Dungeons price

Don’t worry, you won’t have to fork out £50 for the new game.

Minecraft Dungeons is priced at a very reasonable £14.99 ($19.99). Of course, that is the standard edition which is available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Xbox One and PC players can get the Hero Edition, which gives them a few extras right away as well as access to later DLCs. That will cost £24.99 ($29.99).

Despite that delay, Minecraft Dungeons is not far off.

The game has an official release date of 26 May, 2020 for every platform.

Of course, another delay is possible given the ever-changing world we are now in, but right now things look good for the game to arrive on the promised date.