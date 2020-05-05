When is Minecraft Dungeons coming out on PS4? Release Date, Graphics, Crossplay, Details and more

The hype builds for the upcoming game, but when is Minecraft Dungeons coming out on PS4?

The anticipation behind Minecraft Dungeons is certainly heating up ahead its release date, but when is Minecraft Dungeons coming out on PS4?

With many upcoming games, release dates have been a little on the ‘open’ side – and with good reason.

With the uncertainty created by the global pandemic, many developers and companies appeared to have played on the side of caution when announcing official dates.

Luckily for us, Microsoft Dungeons does have an official release date! Let’s take a look at when you can play the dungeon crawler inspired game on PS4!

When is Minecraft Dungeons coming out on PS4?

The game will be coming out on the 26 May 2020 for PS4, alongside a host of other platforms.

Continuing the trend of making Minecraft available for as many as possible, Minecraft Dungeons will be playable on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC too.

Thanks to the PS5 backward compatibility, you can even play the PS4 version on the next gen console!

Graphics on PS4

Graphics on PS4

The PS4 is still a very powerful machine and with the focus very much on PS5, this can be hard to focus on at times.

From the gameplay footage we’ve seen so far, Minecraft Dungeons certainly looks like a beautiful game. It appears to succeed in combining that Minecraft signature style, with a retro but very fluid, colourful gameplay.

It was great to see some of the characters mixing it up with hordes of enemies with no sign of slowing down. And some of the effects from weapons and abilities seemed to burst out of the screen.

Crossplay

Crossplay

Gameplay on PS4 doesn’t appear to be any different than the other consoles, but there will be some differences in crossplay.

For Minecraft Dungeons, there will be crossplay between Xbox & PC players, however Switch and PS4 players will remain isolated to begin with.

The good news is that Mojang are ‘looking forward to enabling cross-platform play in a future free game update’ with their goal ‘to let everyone play together regardless of platform’.

Is the Hero Edition on PS4?

PS4 players won’t get access to the Hero Edition, so will unfortunately miss out on a few additions:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

This is currently only available to Xbox and PC players.

DLC packs will be available to all when they come out, and you know Minecraft will make those skins available too. Fingers crossed PS4 players can get their own chicken companion too!

PS4 pre-order

At the moment PS4 players cannot pre-order Minecraft Dungeons.

When released, the game will be just £14.99, which is a bargain.

Amazon, GAME, and most good retailers will offer the game as a digital download so you don’t even need to wait for delivery. It should also be available on the PS Store from 26 May.

