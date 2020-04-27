When can I play Minecraft Dungeons? Release Date, Beta, Gameplay, Mobile, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Trailer & more

It’s coming soon, but when exactly can players get to play this spin on the Minecraft Universe?

With the sheer abundance of details on the upcoming game, from potential crossplay to the best weapons, one question reigns supreme, “When can I play Minecraft Dungeons?”

The upcoming dungeon crawler style game and spin off from the original is set to release on 26 May 2020.

Minecraft Dungeons will be available to play on a number of platforms. These include PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

Some players were lucky enough to get a chance to play the game ahead of release date, however is this still possible for others?

When can I play Minecraft Dungeons?

As mentioned, if you're the owner of an Xbox, PC, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch you'll be able to start adventuring on the 26 May 2020.

The game will be available for pre-order too, and there will also be a special edition.

The Hero Edition is made up of the features below and is only available to Xbox and PC players:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

Closed Betas

For those who asked ‘When can I play Minecraft Dungeons’ earlier in the year, they may have met with a ‘right now!’

Mincecraft Dungeons closed betas have been going on from March 25 to April 24.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, a closed Beta is essentially a test of the game before release.

Players get the chance for a hands on, and developers get a chance to find out what works and what doesn’t before release.

As mentioned, if you fancied having a crack at the game before release, unfortunately you’d be a little late to the party.

But all is not lost as there is a slight catch to playing the closed beta. Any progress doesn’t carry through to the game. Which means items, missions, or other hard earned progress will be lost.

Perhaps missing the opportunity to play the beta was a blessing in disguise?

Minecraft Dungeons on mobile?

There are many incredible games making their way to mobile, such as Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile and more.

With the enormous popularity of Minecraft, it would be understandable if players were to expect Minecraft Dungeons on mobile.

It appears that at this stage, there has been no official announcement of the game coming to mobile, but that could well change in the future – especially for a game that boasts such an impressively ‘platform diverse’ audience.

Gameplay

We got to see some great footage of the game in action with the gameplay trailer. We even picked out what we thought were some of the best moments too.

What can players expect? Well there’s a few mechanics that stand out.

One is that the dungeons will be procedurally generated. This means that no dungeon will be the same, providing a creative and unique experience for the player.

Combat is looking amazing too, with special moves, enchantment of weapons and huge hordes of enemies to contest with.

One stand out moment from the footage saw the player wield a ‘Thor-like’ hammer and rain down lightning on the incoming threats!

Teaming up with a party will also be available, so expect to combine your skills to face the challenges the dungeons throw your way.

There’s a lot to be excited about with the upcoming game, and it will surely be well worth the wait.

