Minecraft Shaders Guide: How to Install, Best Shaders, Nether Update & More

Shaders allow players to brighten up their in-game experience, and there are PLENTY to choose from!

Minecraft‘s Nether Update has brought with it a horde of new features that promote exploration of of the new biomes.

However, it has done very little to improve the graphical performance of the game.

Minecraft shaders are a tool that can be used to modify the way Minecraft renders its lighting and shadows, making it more pleasing to look at while playing.

They can be used to create a wide range of desired effects, but before we dive into the best ones out there, you’ll want to know how to install them!

How to Install Shaders

Before you start anything, you need to tweak a few things.

JUST A COUPLE OF THINGS: There are very few steps involved in installing shaders in Minecraft

Firstly (and most importantly), you’ll need to install Optifine – an optimisation tool that makes Minecraft look and run better.

After that, just drop an unzipped shader pack in the folder, which should result in the shader appearing immediately in the video options screen.

Best Shaders

When creating a list of the best Minecraft shaders, there are a few out there that are an absolute must.

Sonic Ethers’ Unbelievable Shaders

Coming in at the top of virtually all lists is Sonic Ethers’ Unbelievable Shaders.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD: This is one of the most popular shaders of all time, making the graphics that little bit more punchy.

This pack has gone down so well for so long thanks to it’s soft rain, sharp shadows, and stirring skies.

Though it doesn’t sound like much, it really make Minecraft look significantly better without overdoing it.

The best shaders change how the game looks without changing how it feels, and this one is the perfect balance.

Lagless Shaders

Lagless is the way to go if your rig isn’t quite up for the tast of running the latest version of the game flawlessly.

DISHEARTENING: Nothing makes you want to launch a controller across a room like a laggy gaming experience

This is perhaps the simplest way of upgrading Minecraft, in a way which will not impact the processing speed negatively.

Granted, there are there plenty of packs featuring brighter colours and sharper visuals, but lagless shaders are designed to provide the optimum Minecraft experience.

BSL Shaders

This elegant shader gives everything the feel of a bright summer’s morning before it gets too hot and stuffy.

STUNNING: If you’re looking for a little retreat, keep this one in mind!

If you fancy embarking on a wholesome camping holiday while in-game, this is the one for you.

It provides an uplifting take on the title, which strays away from the realms of other, more traditional shaders.

