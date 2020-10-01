Minecraft LIVE LEAK: Update 1.17 revealed? News, Updates & more

A streamer may have told the world just what content Mojang is going to announce this weekend!

Minecraft Live is right around the corner, and it looks like we are going to get news of a huge update coming to the Overworld.

There has been a lot of talk in the community that Update 1.17 would have something to do with the Overworld, and specifically caves.

CONFIRMATION: We’ll know for sure what is coming after Minecraft Live

Streamer ConnorEatsPlants revealed that he had been invited to stream on Microsoft Live and what the new update was about.

Minecraft Live

The show will start at 12pm ET on 3 October. Yes, a Saturday!

That time is 9am PT / 5pm BST for those not on the east coast.

You can watch it on the official Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube channels.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while before the new update goes live.

There was roughly an eight month wait between the announcement of the Nether Update and when it landed with Update 1.16.

That would put this new content at around June 2021, all being well.

