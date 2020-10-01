[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft

Minecraft LIVE LEAK: Update 1.17 revealed? News, Updates & more

A streamer may have told the world just what content Mojang is going to announce this weekend!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Oct 1, 2020
mincraft live update 1 17 leak

Minecraft Live is right around the corner, and it looks like we are going to get news of a huge update coming to the Overworld.

Update 1.17 leaked

There has been a lot of talk in the community that Update 1.17 would have something to do with the Overworld, and specifically caves.

minecraft live title card
CONFIRMATION: We’ll know for sure what is coming after Minecraft Live

Streamer ConnorEatsPlants revealed that he had been invited to stream on Microsoft Live and what the new update was about.

You can see his stream here.

Minecraft Live

The show will start at 12pm ET on 3 October. Yes, a Saturday!

That time is 9am PT / 5pm BST for those not on the east coast.

You can watch it on the official Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube channels.

NOW WATCH BELOW – THE OFFICIAL MINECRAFT LIVE TRAILER

When will Update 1.17 go live?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while before the new update goes live.

minecraft minecon
FRIENDS: Recent updates have made the game fresh for many players

There was roughly an eight month wait between the announcement of the Nether Update and when it landed with Update 1.16.

That would put this new content at around June 2021, all being well.

