Minecraft Live: Date, stream, Update 1.17, announcements & more

The future of Minecraft will be revealed to everyone in the special live stream! Will we get a new mob?

2020 has been a rough year for massive gaming events, but one event still pushing ahead is Minecraft Live.

While not an in-person event, Minecraft Live will be streamed worldwide to the adoring fans and bring everyone news of what is to come for the massive sandbox game.

Last year we got news about the Nether Update, what will be unveiled this year? Let’s take a look!

This year Minecraft Live will be streamed worldwide on 3 October!

TUNE IN: To see what the future holds for Minecraft

It will start at 12pm ET. That’s 9am PT / 5pm BST.

How to watch Minecraft Live

The show will be streamed live across many platforms, and available on basically any device with an internet connection!

The easiest way to watch will be through Minecraft’s official Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube channels.

Announcement trailer

Minecraft Live was announced in early September with this amazing trailer.

NOW WATCH BELOW – MINECRAFT LIVE TRAILER

What to expect

Minecraft Live will celebrate a lot of the achievements this year.

From the amazing Nether Update to the terrific Minecraft Dungeons. The trailer mixes both the classic game and Dungeons, so we could start to see some elements of Dungeons make its way into the classic Minecraft experience.

Pick Minecraft’s next mob

One of the major things highlighted in the trailer is “Pick Minecraft’s next mob” – This suggests that Mojang will run a user poll or competition to come up with what should be added to the game.

FLOWER POWER: It might look pretty, but it carries a nasty bite!

Along with the adorable flower baby zombie, we see a giant daisy-covered cow and a muddy pig.

The trailer also promises “huge updates”.

Could this be the long-expected Update 1.17? Probably!

There has been much speculation around what the next big content upgrade could be for Minecraft.

Mojang has improved underwater worlds, villages, and the Nether recently, so what’s next?

FRESH FACES: The Nether Update added a lot of new mobs to interact with

A lot of fan speculation revolved around a “Cave Update” that would bring more to the underground tunnels and caves in the Overworld.

Then there is the third realm, The End, that could use a big uplift and more reasons to go exploring.

What ever it is, the turn around time will be lengthy so don’t expect the update to arrive until at least Spring 2021.

