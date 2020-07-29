Minecraft: Is it on Nintendo Switch? – Content, Price, Cross-Platform and More!

Minecraft is now available on Nintendo Switch with some amazing content and features!

Minecraft has been at the top of the gaming industry for over a decade now.

The game is still thriving with a massive, passionate community.

With the release of the Nintendo Switch, we have yet another platform to play this outstanding title on.

But what does the game include? And how much does it cost?

Content

Similar to most versions of the game. The Switch has access to a host of texture and Mash up packs.

VILLAGERS – Trade emeralds with villagers to get items like wheat, cake and more!

These packs give players a lot of freedom when it comes to the look and feel of the game.

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft also gives in-depth tutorials and achievements.

Price

Minecraft costs $29.99 on the Nintendo store.

There is a possibilty the game will go on sale, meaning it’ll be cheaper for a short amount of time, so keep your eyes peeled for decrease in price.

The price of the game may also vary depending on your location.

To play online you’ll also need the online Switch subscription, but that’s not necessary if you just want to play the game on your own

Controls

The controls on the switch are similar to using a gamepad on Xbox or PlayStation

NETHER UPDATE – The latest update added some awesome new features to Minecraft!

There are also a lot of settings like sensitivity, auto jump and button swaps.

this gives you a lot of freedom and allows you to play the way that’s most comfortable for you.

Cross-Platform

The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft does allow cross-platform.

The cross-platfrom is with Xbox One, Windows 10 and Mobile.

Unfortuneately, this doesn’t include PS4 or other versions of Minecraft. We hope this will be added in the future but we’ll have to wait and see.