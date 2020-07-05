Minecraft: How to get Honey – Guide, Honeycomb, Honey blocks, Beehives, Tips & Tricks, and more

Want to get your hands on that sweet stuff, but without getting stung? Here’s how you do it…

If you’re looking to for that sweet, sweet honey in Minecraft, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to get it right here!

Let’s dive in!

How to get honey in Minecraft

Honey has a ton of different uses in the game, which we’ll go into later, but the material itself actually requires a few steps to make.

Much like in the real world, you’ll have to contend with the dangers of bees, and many players who have tried their hand at harvesting, have been attacked mercilessly!

There are a few ways to get honey in Minecraft, let’s take a closer look.

Direct from the source

You can find a hive by searching for trees near flowers, and harvest some honey straight away.

Look out for one that looks full of the sweet stuff, and place a campfire underneath it. This will pacify the bees, allowing you to fill up a glass bottle with honey.

However, if you want to create your own supply, there are some ways to do that too.

BEE CAUTIOUS: Try not to get stung when getting the honeycomb!

Bring the nest with you

You can use ‘silk touch’ to break the nest and bring it with you to another location.

Any bees inside the nest will come along for the ride, provided they are actually in there.

The best way to ensure this is to do this at night, or when it’s raining.

Create a beehive

Head to the bees’ nest and place a campfire underneath it to prevent being swarmed.

Take out your sheers and snip away at it, to collect some honeycomb. When you have three honeycombs, you can create a beehive by combining it with planks.

Line up the honeycombs horizontally through the middle, and line up planks either side to do this.

Getting bees to your beehive

There are a few ways to lure bees. One is with flowers, as they’ll follow them for pollen, or you can also use a lead.

You can also feed bees flowers, which will make them breed and produce another bee.

Once you’ve got your bees to your own beehive, you can begin to start producing and harvesting honey.

BEST BEE-LIEVE IT’S WORTH IT! It’s a lot of work, but the rewards are abundant!

Tips & Tricks for more honey

Bees love pollen, so plant flowers around your beehive to maximise honey production.

An unfortunate design trait of bees is that when they sting, they die. So avoiding angering them is a very wise move for everyone concerned.

Whenever harvesting honey, or honeycomb, make sure to light a campfire beneath it first.

What can you use honey for?

As mentioned, there are a ton of uses for honey.

Honey bottles can cure poison, which can be very useful while exploring.

Honey blocks are sticky, and slow anything moving on them down. This can be used to prevent anything from coming too close, and can even be used to make free-running circuits!

Honeycombs can be made into decorative items, like lampshades, if you want to add a unique touch to your humble abode.

For everything Minecraft, be sure to check back in with us.