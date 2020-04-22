Minecraft Dungeons PS4 Release Date: When is it out? What’s the launch date? Pre-order, Hero edition, Crossplay, & more

The world of Minecraft is about to change forever. When can PlayStation gamers get the new title?

Minecraft Dungeons is on its way, and it is like no Minecraft adventure you’ve gone on before.

The wildly successful sandbox game has been inspiring players around the world to build anything they can imagine for years.

Now though, Minecraft Dungeons will put you into a different kind of game, but in the same Minecraft universe we all know and love.

This dungeon crawler game will see you and your friends pick your way through an epic combat-driven quest. But when can PS4 players get their hands on it?

BRAAAAIIIINS: The combat promises to be fierce

PS4 players can get their hands on Minecraft Dungeons on 26 May, 2020.

That is if all goes according to plan. COVID-19 lockdowns around the globe have already caused delays to games like Fortnite and Last of Us II.

It sounds like Minecraft Dungeons should dodge any last-minute setbacks, but you never know!

Is the Hero Edition on PS4?

Unfortunately, PS4 players do not get access to the Hero Edition. This extra version of the game gets you a few nice freebies:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

This is currently only available to Xbox and PC players.

Rhe DLC packs will be available to all when they come out, and you know Minecraft will make those skins available too. Hopefully PS4 players can also experience having a chicken companion too!

PS4 pre-order

At the moment PS4 players cannot pre-order Minecraft Dungeons.

When released, the game will be just £14.99, which is a bargain.

Amazon, GAME, and most good retailers will offer the game as a digital download so you don’t even need to wait for delivery. It should also be available on the PS Store from 26 May.

Crossplay?

SQUAD UP: You and three friends can adventure together

While Minecraft itself does have crossplay for all platforms, Minecraft Dungeons will not launch with it for PS4 players.

It is expected to be added at some point, but for now PlayStation players will only be able to adventure with each other.

