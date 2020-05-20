[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons PS4: Release Date, Price, PS Store, Pre-order, PS5 & more

With a lot of attention on Mojang’s Windows & Xbox One versions, what’s in store on PlayStation?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli May 20, 2020
minecraft dungeons ps4

Minecraft Dungeons is the fourth spin-off game for the Minecraft team at Mojang.

With the game arriving next week, we’re here to tell you all about Dungeons’ details on PS4.

Release Date

Minecraft Dungeons is set for release on Tuesday, 26 May 2020.

It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Price

There are various prices available for Dungeons.

It is believed the price will be the same across all platforms – but that could be £14.99 or £16.74 ($19.99) depending on where you buy from.

minecraft pre order
WHEELER DEALER – Take note of delivery fees that take the price up!

Make sure you take into account the delivery fee for any physical code of the game!

Head here for more info about Minecraft Dungeons’ price on PS4.

Pre-order

Due to Minecraft’s relationship with Microsoft, pre-orders for Dungeons are only available on Xbox One and Windows PC.

You can purchase and download Minecraft Dungeons on release day, however.

