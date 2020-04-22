header decal
Minecraft

22 Apr 2020

Minecraft Dungeons Pre-Order: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Bonuses, Price, UK, US, Hero Editon & more

Minecraft Dungeons Pre-Order: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Bonuses, Price, UK, US, Hero Editon & more

Mojang's next title is just around the corner. Here are all the options to get your hands on it as it drops.

Platforms

Price

Hero Edition

PC Pre-Order

PS4 Pre-Order

Xbox One Pre-Order

Nintendo Switch Pre-Order

Get your Minecraft fever going again with the upcoming release of Minecraft Dungeons!

It's been over a year since Minecraft Earth, with Dungeons likely to be the first game in the franchise that could move on to Next Gen consoles.

We take a look at all the details about pre-ordering Minecraft Dungeons.

Platforms

Minecraft Dungeons will arrive on Tuesday, 26 May on Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Price

Dungeons costs £16.74 ($19.99) on all platforms, and you can pre-order on PC and Xbox One now!

Hero Edition

The Hero Pass includes a Hero Cape, two player skins and a chicken pet. It also includes two DLC packs.

minecraft dungeons hero edition

HERO'S HOUR - Get bonus content with the Hero Edition!

The Hero Edition is priced at £24.99 ($29.99) on PC and Xbox One.

PC Pre-Order

You can pre-order Minecraft Dungeons on PC from the official website or from Xbox.

minecraft pre order

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED: Dungeons really could be yours!

There are "cheaper" options on the web, but watch out for the delivery fee of this Dungeons code, taking your overall price up to almost £20!

PS4 Pre-Order

Due to Minecraft's affiliations with Microsoft, you cannot pre-order Dungeons on PS4 or receive the Hero Edition.

Xbox One Pre-Order

You can, however, pre-order on Xbox One.

Just like PC, it costs £16.74 ($19.99), with the Hero Edition at £24.99 ($29.99).

READ MORE: Is there Crossplay on Minecraft Dungeons?

Get the game from the official Minecraft site or Xbox themselves.

Nintendo Switch Pre-Order

The Nintendo Switch version, like PlayStation, is not available for pre-order.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons

