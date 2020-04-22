Minecraft Dungeons Pre-Order: PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One, Bonuses, Price, UK, US, Hero Editon & more

Get your Minecraft fever going again with the upcoming release of Minecraft Dungeons!

It's been over a year since Minecraft Earth, with Dungeons likely to be the first game in the franchise that could move on to Next Gen consoles.

We take a look at all the details about pre-ordering Minecraft Dungeons.

Platforms

Minecraft Dungeons will arrive on Tuesday, 26 May on Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Price

Dungeons costs £16.74 ($19.99) on all platforms, and you can pre-order on PC and Xbox One now!

Hero Edition

The Hero Pass includes a Hero Cape, two player skins and a chicken pet. It also includes two DLC packs.

The Hero Edition is priced at £24.99 ($29.99) on PC and Xbox One.

PC Pre-Order

You can pre-order Minecraft Dungeons on PC from the official website or from Xbox.

There are "cheaper" options on the web, but watch out for the delivery fee of this Dungeons code, taking your overall price up to almost £20!

PS4 Pre-Order

Due to Minecraft's affiliations with Microsoft, you cannot pre-order Dungeons on PS4 or receive the Hero Edition.

Xbox One Pre-Order

You can, however, pre-order on Xbox One.

Just like PC, it costs £16.74 ($19.99), with the Hero Edition at £24.99 ($29.99).

Get the game from the official Minecraft site or Xbox themselves.

Nintendo Switch Pre-Order

The Nintendo Switch version, like PlayStation, is not available for pre-order.

