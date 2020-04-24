Minecraft Dungeons Nintendo Switch Price: Pre-order, Release date, Hero Edition and more

The next instalment in the popular franchise is coming to the Switch, but how much will it set you back?

It’s been over a year since the last instalment in the Minecraft franchise, but Minecraft Dungeons will be arriving next month to end the drought!

The game will be available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

For all you Switch gamers, we’ve got you covered – keep reading for all the details on the Switch edition of the new game.

Nintendo Switch Price

There is currently no official price listed for Minecraft Dungeons on the Nintendo Switch.

However, we expect the game to be released at the same price on Nintendo Switch as other platforms, meaning it will set you back £16.74 / $19.99

Unfortunately, Switch players will not get access to the Hero Edition, which includes a few added features.

TWISTER: The gameplay shows off some impressive combat moves

The Hero Edition is made up of the features below and is only available to Xbox and PC players:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

That being said, DLC packs will become available to all when they’re released, and it’s likely we’ll see the skins become available also.

And who could forget the chicken companion with nerves of steel!

Pre-order

With anticipation building around Minecraft Dungeons, fans of the series could no doubt want to get their pre-orders in.

At the moment Switch players cannot pre-order Minecraft Dungeons, so you’ll have to be patient!

Since Microsoft owns Minecraft, the pre-order will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Don’t fancy waiting for the delivery? Amazon, GAME, and other good retailers will offer a digital download.

Trailer

The Minecraft Dungeons trailer showcases some pretty amazing looking footage.

ACTION & ADVENTURE! The official trailer gives us a glimpse of some of the fun to be had deep in the dungeons

The trailer gives us a look at some of the enemies that could make life harder for our hero. These include skeletons, zombies and one enormous bull (of sorts).

It also shows us some of the co-operate play, with three other characters joining the fun.

While Minecraft itself does have crossplay for all platforms, Minecraft Dungeons will not launch with it for PS4 players.

It is expected to be added at some point, but until then PS4 players will only be able to adventure with each other.

The spin-off from the original sandbox game inspired by dungeon crawlers, is set to release on 26 May 2020.

For all the latest updates, news and more on Minecraft Dungeons, make sure to follow the link below!

