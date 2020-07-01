Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Panda Plateau: How to unlock, Guide, Secrets, tips & tricks, and more

Here’s everything you need to know and more to unlock the ultimate secret level in the new DLC!

The long-anticipated DLC has a surprise in store for adventurers, but you’ll need to make sure you know where to find it! So without further delay, here’s our Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens guide to unlocking the Panda Plateau!

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Panda Plateau

Make sure to stock up, this is going to be a long trip with some ambushes on the way!

If you haven’t already, you may want to check out our best weapons guide before you get started!

Head to Dingy Jungle

First off, you’ll want to make your way to Dingy Jungle. Don’t be put off by the name – secrets await!

Head North East

You’ll want to start following the ‘quest markers’, which will lead you towards the North East of the map (upper right of the screen).

Now there will be a ton of enemies in your way, so make sure you don’t get too overwhelmed on your quest!

After a while of hammering your way through the hordes, you’ll get to the gate shown below. Survive, and make your way through!

ONE OF MANY AMBUSHES: Bring your A-Game to make sure you survive to see the pandas! Credit – Legion Gaming

Keep following the quest markers

Now this is one massive map, so we recommend that you keep following the quest markers from this point, until you reach the area below.

In this area, you’ll find another gate, and you’ll have to survive another ambush of deadly foes!

As usual – make sure you survive and head on through the gate!

ANOTHER AMBUSH! This one is a tough one! Credit – Legion Gaming

Head to the Canyons

After heading through the gate, after another long stretch you’ll enter the canyon area.

You’re now getting close to where you’ll have to start heading off the trail!

Cross the bridge and if you see a statue of a creeper, you’re on the right track. Keep following the map down and aim to stay as far on the left side of the screen as possible.

BRIDGE TO SUCCESS! Once you’re on here, you’re heading the right way! Credit – Legion Gaming

Enter the secret door!

Once you’ve followed the map down, you’ll come across the secret entrance shown below.

As usual – head on in there, all swords blazing!

REVEAL TO ME YOUR SECRETS! Enter the secret door and you’ll go to a new area. Credit – Legion Gaming

Watch the lava!

The new area is a mixture of jungle and lava. A dangerous, but beautiful combination!

Don’t sit around and admire the scenery…ultimate panda vistas await.

Find the button shown below. It’s around 40 seconds run away from the entrance, so don’t go looking to far away for it.

BUTTON NUMBER 1: One down, two more to go! Credit – Legion Gaming

Press it, and head to the left and you’ll find the 2nd button. Go ahead and give that button a push!

SO CLOSE! Your button pressing skills were made for this moment! Credit – Legion Gaming

Now, prepare yourself for another epic button push. The third button is located south west of this position, and again, is not too far away.

FINALLY! Well done…you have located all the buttons, adventurer! Credit – Legion Gaming

Head South West

After you’ve pressed all three buttons a secret path will open up towards the west side of the map.

Head through there and follow it all the way down. You’ll pass three markers where three gates used to be, until you seized your destiny!

You’ll find a scroll sitting on a plinth in all its glory. Take the scroll and celebrate!

GRAB IT! Well done, Pandas await! Credit – Legion Gaming

You have now unlocked the Panda Plateau!

