Minecraft Dungeons: How to Level Up Fast – Survive Ambushes, Gear Upgrades, Bosses, Story Progression & More
There are various different ways to level up in Dungeons, so we’ve gathered the best right here!
The Minecraft franchise has come an awfully long way over the past decade, and the latest addition to the series is set to steer it in a new direction!
In Mojang’s upcoming hack-and-slash spinoff, Minecraft Dungeons, you will be able to fight mobs, grind for loot, and enchant all your gear with special abilities.
But besides enchanting your weapons, the best way to make your equipment more powerful is by levelling up.
Here, we cover the best ways to level up and the main reasons why you should bother to do it!
Continue below for all the details.
How to Level Up
There’s nothing easier in Minecraft Dungeons than levelling up because just playing the game kicks off the process!
You accumulate experience points over time, and unlike other games, there isn’t a complicated system where you’ll have to seek out extra quests.
But why bother?
Well, levelling up enables you to make your equipment more powerful and gets you a bunch of enchantment points!
Check out the four best ways to level up below.
Killing enemies
Every enemy you slay gets you some experience points, with the amount depending on the strength or difficulty of the enemy.
A few run-ins with the brutal pillagers can fill up the level progression indicator early on!
Surviving ambushes
Every so often you’ll be cornered and ambushed by a bunch of enemies, and you’ll have to stand your ground against waves of opposition forces.
Surviving these ambushes will guarantee a bunch of experience points from the enemies you killed.
Move through the story
As you progress through the main story, you’ll gain experience points for completing quests and objectives.
These are, of course, typically accompanied by swarms of enemies, but this is a fun and engaging way to level up.
Defeat bosses
The game is broken up by challenging bosses of varying strengths and abilities.
Successfully defeating these bosses is the best way to build up experience points fast, guaranteeing you some sweet gear in the process.