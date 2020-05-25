Minecraft Dungeons: DLC Release date? Release Times, Rumours, Reported Leaks, and more

The dungeon adventure is nearly with us! But when can players expect the next chapter in the tale?

Minecraft Dungeons is just moments away and we’re super excited to get started. However, we’re also thinking of the future and what to expect with any upcoming Minecraft Dungeons DLC and its release date!

There’s been no official confirmation of a release date for the upcoming DLC.

We expect there will be an announcement in the near future, which will give players a chance to play and get used to the game first before continuing the epic adventure!

However, it was confirmed that in the Hero Edition, players would get access to two DLC said to be coming soon.

Minecraft Dungeons will release on 26 May 2020

There have also been some reports on what that DLC might be.

Reported DLC leak

Reportedly, the leak was posted on Reddit by user zozozrobv2. It shows apparent screens of two seemingly incoming Minecraft Dungeons DLC additions.

One of the images appears to show two new logos for the DLC also, however with no official confirmation or announcement these should not be taken as by any means confirmed DLCs.

DLC TITLES? With no official word, we’ll have to wait for confirmation!

‘Creeping Winter’

As one of the unconfirmed Minecraft logos shows, ‘Creeping Winter’ would appear to be the title of an upcoming DLC.

As the screen shows, it looks like it is set in a colder world, which may extend to the types of enemies you could encounter – if it’s real that is.

ICE COLD: A different climate may result in a different challenge, if the leak is genuine

‘Jungle Awakens’

The next apparent DLC, Jungle Awakens, appears to be set in a more tropical climate. We can also see a character that looks almost overgrown with plants, which could be a new type of enemy.

TROPICAL: The new world looks like nothing we’ve seen before

As with all leaks, they should be taken with a big pinch of salt. While these images could understandably look genuine, we’ll still have to wait on an official announcement or confirmation.

Until then, be sure to check out our guide to enchanting, the best weapons, how to level up fast, and some essential tips and tricks for beginners right here!

