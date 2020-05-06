Minecraft Dungeons: Best Armour Guide – Scale Mail, Hunter, Wolf, Highland & Unique Armour
In order to take on enemy mobs and find the best loot, you’ll need the right armour set at your disposal.
Minecraft Dungeons is set to introduce the blockbuster franchise to a new direction, with an RPG experience centred around fighting mobs and grinding for gear.
That means that there are piles of loot, gear, and weapons, and plenty of monsters to slay.
Naturally, you’re going to need the right tools at your disposal.
Here’s our guide for the best armour we’ve found in Minecraft Dungeons, including the types of gameplay and enchantments they support.
Scale Mail
Scale Mail is a melee character’s best friend since it boosts melee damage, damage reduction, and health.
You’ll want to use this when you get up close and personal with your enemies.
When used in combination with defensive enchantments, this could prove to be very overpowered.
Wolf Armour
The Wolf Armor appears to be oriented around support-style play.
It creates a weapon damage boost for your allies and lets your health potions heal them too.
If you wanted to make a character that This would be a great choice if you wanted to create a character that supports allies in melee range.
Hunter’s Armour
The Hunter’s Armour is most definitely fitted around archery playstyles, with a leather-style design complete with a belt and animal fur neckline.
This armour boosts the number of arrows you can collect, as well as your health and your ranged damage.
This last aspect makes it a great option to use with a bow, alongside talents that boost your ranged attacks.
Unique Highland Armour
This highly-versatile armour set brings several advantages to the player.
The main benefit is a speed boost after every dodge which lasts a few seconds.
This, like the Scale Mail, seems oriented around melee play since it provides a damage bonus and a speed boost for tearing through mobs in rapid succession.