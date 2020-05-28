header decal
28 May 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Achievement & Trophy guide - how to 100% the game

There aren't that many to unlock in Mojang's new game, but some will require a serious grind.

Minecraft Dungeons Achievements & Trophies

Toughest Achievements & Trophies

Minecraft Dungeons has finally arrived.

With its varied combat and accessible gameplay it is a massive hit with families, Minecraft fans, and pretty much everyone.

Minecraft Dungeons Achievements & Trophies

As ever, there are achievements and trophies that players can earn by playing the game.

You don't have to be a completionist to enjoy popping achievements and unlocking trophies though.

Like most games, Minecraft Dungeons has some that are unlocked simply by playing the story mode

Name Description Gamerscore Trophy
Fancy That!Find and open your first 'fancy' treasure chest10Bronze
Wooden SwordDefeat 50 mobs10Bronze
Happy CamperComplete Squid Coast and set up camp10Bronze
Passive AggressiveDefeat 50 passive mobs10Bronze
Om Nom NomEat 200 food items10Bronze
Scrappy ScoutReach level 1010Bronze
Out of the WoodsComplete Creeper Woods10Silver
Worked like a CharmEnchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 320Silver
The Plot ThickensComplete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp20Silver
Blast RadiusKill any 10 mobs at once with TNT30Silver
Diamond SwordDefeat 2,500 mobs30Silver
Apprentice AdventurerReach level 2530Silver
A Friend in NeedUse Artifacts to summon the Wolf, Llama, and Iron Golem allies at least once30Silver
More Fore MeOpen 100 treasure chests30Silver
Break the SpellDefeat 50 enchanted mobs30Silver
Cha-ching!Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds30Silver
Built on Sand, Set in StoneComplete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon50Silver
Life of the PartyRevive a downed friend 20 times50Gold
High and DryComplete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge, and Highblock Hills80Gold
Oooh! Shiny!Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds100Gold
Expert ExplorerReach level 50100Gold
Maxed Out and Geared UpEquip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3)100Gold
Saved the OverworldDefeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle100Gold
High TreasonDefeat the Arch-Illagers on Apocalypse difficulty100Gold
Bragging RightsUnlock all other trophies--Platinum

Toughest Achievements & Trophies

There is a lot of grinding needed to 100% this game.

Given the remarkable replayability of Minecraft Dungeons that shouldn't be an issue though.

minecraft dungeons hero edition

REDSTONE GOLEM: He looks tough, but if you have space to move you'll win

A key to hitting achievements like getting 5,000 emeralds and reaching level 50 will be grinding the right levels.

Maps with easier bosses like Redstone Mines will be key to you grinding through the longer trophies.

In order to get the artifact you need to summon an Iron Golem you will have to beat the game on Default difficulty and again on Adventure, but since you have to do that anyway to get up to Apocalypse it isn't too bad.

