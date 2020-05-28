Minecraft Dungeons: Achievement & Trophy guide - how to 100% the game

Minecraft Dungeons has finally arrived.
With its varied combat and accessible gameplay it is a massive hit with families, Minecraft fans, and pretty much everyone.
Minecraft Dungeons Achievements & Trophies
As ever, there are achievements and trophies that players can earn by playing the game.
You don't have to be a completionist to enjoy popping achievements and unlocking trophies though.
READ MORE: Minecraft Java Edition Update 1.16.0
Like most games, Minecraft Dungeons has some that are unlocked simply by playing the story mode
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Trophy
|Fancy That!
|Find and open your first 'fancy' treasure chest
|10
|Bronze
|Wooden Sword
|Defeat 50 mobs
|10
|Bronze
|Happy Camper
|Complete Squid Coast and set up camp
|10
|Bronze
|Passive Aggressive
|Defeat 50 passive mobs
|10
|Bronze
|Om Nom Nom
|Eat 200 food items
|10
|Bronze
|Scrappy Scout
|Reach level 10
|10
|Bronze
|Out of the Woods
|Complete Creeper Woods
|10
|Silver
|Worked like a Charm
|Enchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 3
|20
|Silver
|The Plot Thickens
|Complete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp
|20
|Silver
|Blast Radius
|Kill any 10 mobs at once with TNT
|30
|Silver
|Diamond Sword
|Defeat 2,500 mobs
|30
|Silver
|Apprentice Adventurer
|Reach level 25
|30
|Silver
|A Friend in Need
|Use Artifacts to summon the Wolf, Llama, and Iron Golem allies at least once
|30
|Silver
|More Fore Me
|Open 100 treasure chests
|30
|Silver
|Break the Spell
|Defeat 50 enchanted mobs
|30
|Silver
|Cha-ching!
|Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds
|30
|Silver
|Built on Sand, Set in Stone
|Complete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon
|50
|Silver
|Life of the Party
|Revive a downed friend 20 times
|50
|Gold
|High and Dry
|Complete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge, and Highblock Hills
|80
|Gold
|Oooh! Shiny!
|Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds
|100
|Gold
|Expert Explorer
|Reach level 50
|100
|Gold
|Maxed Out and Geared Up
|Equip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3)
|100
|Gold
|Saved the Overworld
|Defeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle
|100
|Gold
|High Treason
|Defeat the Arch-Illagers on Apocalypse difficulty
|100
|Gold
|Bragging Rights
|Unlock all other trophies
|--
|Platinum
Toughest Achievements & Trophies
There is a lot of grinding needed to 100% this game.
Given the remarkable replayability of Minecraft Dungeons that shouldn't be an issue though.
REDSTONE GOLEM: He looks tough, but if you have space to move you'll win
A key to hitting achievements like getting 5,000 emeralds and reaching level 50 will be grinding the right levels.
Maps with easier bosses like Redstone Mines will be key to you grinding through the longer trophies.
In order to get the artifact you need to summon an Iron Golem you will have to beat the game on Default difficulty and again on Adventure, but since you have to do that anyway to get up to Apocalypse it isn't too bad.