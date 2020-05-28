Minecraft Dungeons: Achievement & Trophy guide - how to 100% the game

Minecraft Dungeons has finally arrived.

With its varied combat and accessible gameplay it is a massive hit with families, Minecraft fans, and pretty much everyone.

Minecraft Dungeons Achievements & Trophies

As ever, there are achievements and trophies that players can earn by playing the game.

You don't have to be a completionist to enjoy popping achievements and unlocking trophies though.

READ MORE: Minecraft Java Edition Update 1.16.0

Like most games, Minecraft Dungeons has some that are unlocked simply by playing the story mode

Name Description Gamerscore Trophy Fancy That! Find and open your first 'fancy' treasure chest 10 Bronze Wooden Sword Defeat 50 mobs 10 Bronze Happy Camper Complete Squid Coast and set up camp 10 Bronze Passive Aggressive Defeat 50 passive mobs 10 Bronze Om Nom Nom Eat 200 food items 10 Bronze Scrappy Scout Reach level 10 10 Bronze Out of the Woods Complete Creeper Woods 10 Silver Worked like a Charm Enchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 3 20 Silver The Plot Thickens Complete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp 20 Silver Blast Radius Kill any 10 mobs at once with TNT 30 Silver Diamond Sword Defeat 2,500 mobs 30 Silver Apprentice Adventurer Reach level 25 30 Silver A Friend in Need Use Artifacts to summon the Wolf, Llama, and Iron Golem allies at least once 30 Silver More Fore Me Open 100 treasure chests 30 Silver Break the Spell Defeat 50 enchanted mobs 30 Silver Cha-ching! Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds 30 Silver Built on Sand, Set in Stone Complete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon 50 Silver Life of the Party Revive a downed friend 20 times 50 Gold High and Dry Complete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge, and Highblock Hills 80 Gold Oooh! Shiny! Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds 100 Gold Expert Explorer Reach level 50 100 Gold Maxed Out and Geared Up Equip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3) 100 Gold Saved the Overworld Defeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle 100 Gold High Treason Defeat the Arch-Illagers on Apocalypse difficulty 100 Gold Bragging Rights Unlock all other trophies -- Platinum

Toughest Achievements & Trophies

There is a lot of grinding needed to 100% this game.

Given the remarkable replayability of Minecraft Dungeons that shouldn't be an issue though.

REDSTONE GOLEM: He looks tough, but if you have space to move you'll win

A key to hitting achievements like getting 5,000 emeralds and reaching level 50 will be grinding the right levels.

Maps with easier bosses like Redstone Mines will be key to you grinding through the longer trophies.

In order to get the artifact you need to summon an Iron Golem you will have to beat the game on Default difficulty and again on Adventure, but since you have to do that anyway to get up to Apocalypse it isn't too bad.

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons Corrupted Cauldron boss fight