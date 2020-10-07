Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update – Dripstone Caves: New biome, where to find it, what's in Dripstone Caves, & more

With the recent announcement of the 1.17 update at Minecraft Live, we take a look at one of the new biomes featured in the reveal.

The aptly named Dripstone Caves will be the largest cave biome in the game and gets its name from, you guessed it, Dripstone!

But what else can we expect from this exciting new biome?

Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves are a new biome coming into Minecraft with the Caves & Cliffs Update. Players will be able to explore underground in vast caverns with majestic rivers flowing past.

Included with the Dripstone Caves are new features, blocks, and mobs!

Let's take a look at what you can find in these amazing new caves.

What's in Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves are the only biome in which stalagmites and stalactites spawn naturally, making them even more exciting to explore.

CAVERNOUS CAVES: Dripstone caves will be the largest in the game!

They are sure to be full of the usual hostile mobs thanks to the dark corners. Given their size there's also a good chance you'll find some Endermen in there too.

However, watch out! Given the scale of these new biomes, it is likely that we will see the latest mob, the Warden, roaming these gloomy caverns… So be sure to bring some snowballs with you!

How to find Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves are accessible through Lush Caves, which you can find below the new Azalea tree.

If this seems too hard, just dig down, and you'll be sure to find one soon enough.

These biomes will bring a new sense of awe to Minecraft players worldwide, with the immense caves akin to something out of a Hollywood blockbuster, and with almost endless options for exploration.

Update 1.17 release date

The latest Minecraft update is scheduled for a Summer 2021 release. Given the working restrictions enforced by COVID-19, we’re very pleased with!

Last year's Nether Update was planned to perfection and arrived just on time, so we are expecting the same to happen with Caves & Cliffs.

