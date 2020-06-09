Minecraft: Best Skin Maker Sites – SkinCraft, Skin DJ, Install, Pocket Edition, Mods & More

Players can customise most aspects of their Minecraft experience; this even applies to the skins!

Did you know that you can create, download and use custom skins in Minecraft?

Well, the wide-open sandbox world offers an insane level of customisation, allowing its users to create skins, install mods and much more!

We’ve rounded up the best skin maker sites out there and listed them below, so what are you waiting for?

Skins Maker Sites

There are a whole load of skins makers out there to choose from, and all of them will allow you to download skins straight to your computer or another device.

It shouldn’t matter which one you pick since they all offer a great level of customization, but there are a few that stand out as the most popular.

SkinCraft

SkinCraft offers a vast array of options since you can make a skin from scratch with a vast palette of colours and effects tools.

GET JIGGY WITH IT: Being able to adjust layer after layer will allow you to create some insane skins!

And there are also some pre-made skins and templates!

The great thing about this Minecraft skin maker is that it allows you to work with layers, just like Photoshop!

Skin DJ

Owners of Minecraft Pocket Edition will love this one.

DETAILS: If perfectionism is your goal, this is the one for you!

Skin DJ is a free app for your phone or tablet, updated daily with new features!

Skin DJ allows you to break down the 3D model into parts and layers, so you can control the smallest details!

You have several visualization modes with various types of overlays, so you should check it out right now!

Install Skins to Minecraft

To get your skin from the site to your device, select the ‘Download to computer’ button (located on the right-hand side of any Minecraft Skins editing app).

PAGES ON PAGES: The sheer number of skins you can download and edit is overwhelming

Here you will be prompted to save the file onto your computer, so just navigate the ‘Downloads’ folder and select the .png file.

And that’s it!

Install to Pocket Edition

After entering your skin editing page of choice, just select ‘Download’.

VROOM VROOM: This oddly-realistic ‘Ferrari 458 Italia’ mod finally brings supercars into the picture!

A page will then open on your mobile browser – hold down your finger on the image and select ‘Save Image’.

Finally, go back to Minecraft Pocket Edition main menu, and tap the ‘hanger’ icon followed by the ‘Choose New Skin’ option.

Your photo album should now be opened, so all you need to do is select the skin you have saved.

