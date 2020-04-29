Is Minecraft Dungeons on Xbox Game Pass? Release Date, Gameplay, Details and more

Will Minecraft Dungeons get a pass? We’re talking about the all important Xbox Game Pass that is…

Minecraft can be played on numerous platforms and boasts impressive crossplay, but is Minecraft Dungeons on Xbox Game Pass?

It was announced that the dungeon crawler spin off from the Minecraft Universe is set drop on the 26 May 2020.

It will launch on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, and looks set to continue the trend set by the original; reaching as many players as possible.

With this in mind, should players expect to see the highly anticipated game feature on Xbox Game Pass?

Keep reading to find out.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

Is Minecraft Dungeons on Xbox Game Pass?

Raise your swords in the air and rejoice, as the answer is a resounding ‘yes!’

The original Minecraft is currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so it makes sense that Minecraft Dungeons would also be featured too.

It will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which will be 26 May 2020.

YOU SHALL NOT (GAME) PASS! The game is confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass

What is Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is gaming subscription service, which could be described as a ‘Netflix for games’.

For a single monthly subscription, you can access over 100 games – Minecraft being one of them!

This is a great option for those who want to play and experience a wide variety of quality titles.

TAKE IT FOR A SPIN: Xbox Game Pass is a welcome addition for many players looking to discover new titles

An exciting move to be sure, and one that certainly gives another avenue for Minecraft Dungeons to reach a wide audience.

With the audience in mind though, what else could they look to expect?

Gameplay

One feature of Minecraft Dungeons is the dungeons themselves will be ‘procedurally generated’.

For those who may not know, this essentially means that no two levels will be the same!

This unique gameplay mechanic is sure to keep things fresh, all the way up to the endgame.

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons PS5: Will it be on Sony’s next-gen console? Mobs, weapons & more

However, what can players expect to encounter in these ever-changing maps?

Well, no dungeon would be complete without its share of traps, pitfalls and puzzles and from what we’ve seen in the gameplay trailer, it has an abundance of them!

Players will have to navigate the deadly dungeons carefully, but if that wasn’t enough – you’ll have to handle the enemies that wait for you too.

IT’S A TRAP! Survive the dungeon’s traps only to be rewarded with a horde of monsters!

Luckily enough players will have numerous weapons at their disposal, and with the freedom to create whatever class they like.

More of a hack and slash kind of player? Go ahead an equip some lighter swords and go to town.

Feel like keeping your distance and picking off enemies with serious accuracy? Create an archer class and loose some arrows!

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons: How to enchant your weapons and armour

With so much in store for players it can be a little overwhelming to process! That’s why we’ve put together an article with absolutely everything you need to know.

From the best weapons to crossplay, we’ve got all your questions covered and more.