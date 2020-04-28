How to get Minecraft Dungeons for free! Release date, Hero Edition, Pre-order & more

The latest instlament will bring a twist to the popular franchise, but can you play it for free?

It’s fair to say that Minecraft fans are very much looking forward to the arrival of Minecraft Dungeons, having endured over a year without a new instalment!

Dungeons is set to be a groundbreaker and with next-gen consoles on the way, the new game has plenty of potential.

If you’re able to grab the game for free, it will make the experience all the better!

Keep reading to find out how you might be able to play Minecraft Dungeons for free.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Minecraft videos that will make your day!

Can you get Minecraft Dungeons for free?

Short answer – sort of…

The game will not be made free to gamers who already own Minecraft as this game is a separate entity in its own right.

However, Mojang has some good news for Xbox Game Pass members.

Available with Xbox Game Pass

The Standard Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will be included in your Xbox Game Pass membership, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members having access on both console and Windows PC.

PLAY FOR FREE: The new game will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass members can also save up to 10% on related Minecraft Dungeons DLC and add-ons!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons

However, if gamers want the Hero Edition of the game then they will have to pay up.

Hero Edition

Xbox and PC gamers will have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons – The Hero Edition.

SURROUNDED: The action looks amazing in Minecraft Dungeons

Priced at £24.99 / $29.99 you get a couple of extras, including:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

Minecraft Dungeons Price

For those of you who do not have an Xbox Game Pass, you’ll have to pay for Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the official Minecraft website.

READ MORE: Is there Crossplay on Minecraft Dungeons?

You can pre-order the game for PC and Xbox, but if you’re a PS4 or Switch gamer you’ll have to wait until the game’s release.

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on 26 May 2020.

ARMOUR UP: And go adventuring with friends!

Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.

Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!

To read more about Minecraft Dungeons, including beta sign-up, crossplay and more, head here.