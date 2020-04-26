Does Minecraft Dungeons have an endgame? Unlock new difficulty tiers, Story mode, release date and more

0shares Does Minecraft Dungeons have an endgame? A question likely to be asked by

Does Minecraft Dungeons have an endgame? A question likely to be asked by anyone looking forward to the game’s release on 26 May 2020.

The upcoming Minecraft Dungeons is set to be a new exciting twist on the original series. This time around, it’s a step into a more ‘dungeon crawler’ style of adventure.

With anything which has so much creativity and freedom at the centre of it, finding a story and endgame can be a challenging.

Minecraft Dungeons appears to have an interesting plot, but what do we know about the endgame?

Let’s take a look!

Does Minecraft Dungeons have an endgame?

In a word, ‘yes’.

It’s said that after you complete the main story a few things will be unlocked for players to continue.

Let’s take a look at what will be available once you’ve reached the endgame.

LAST STAND: Fight your way through countless hordes to beat the game!

New Difficulty Tiers

Minecraft Dungeons’ endgame will include different diffulty tiers becoming available as well as access to more of the procedurally-generated dungeons.

If the challenge wasn’t tough to begin with, there will now be increasingly dangerous enemies and even more traps!

It was reported that Mojang didn’t want to go down the route where players grind it out for the endgame. The focus is more on getting into some fun battles with huge monsters!

But don’t expect to go through the next level of challenges without reward!

Apparently, there will be some amazing loot coming your way should you be able to take on the increasing difficult dungeons.

Central Camp

In the endgame, you’ll be able to select which missions you want to undertake.

Each mission will give you a heads up as to what difficulty it is. This is especially merciful, as nothing is worse than heroically rushing into a dungeon where the enemies are much higher level than you.

It also goes without saying that the more challenging the dungeon; the better the reward!

NOW FOR THE REAL CHALLENGE! Unlock new difficulty tiers in the endgame

Minecraft Dungeons main story

The main villain in Minecraft Dungeons is the Arch-Illager – a person who after suffering torment at the hands of his fellow villagers sets about to exact revenge.

He discovers a powerful artefact, using its power to control the villagers to assist him in a campaign of terror.

As the hero, you’ll be doing everything you can to stop him! And you can do this either solo or as a team,

The main focus of the game though, is combat and character progression.

“You have a chain of objectives you want to accomplish, [but] it’s not like we have a massive narrative that you go through,” Mojang’s David Nisshagen told IGN.

BRING ME ARCH-ILLAGER! Team up with your mates and stop the destruction!

With Minecraft Dungeons set to release on 26 May 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, we’re very excited to get our hands on.

Until then, check out what we thought were some of the gameplay highlights from the trailer. For everything on Minecraft Dungeons, be sure to keep checking in!