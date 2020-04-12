Madden NFL 20: April Title Update – Gameplay, Franchise mode changes

Stuck in home quarantine this Easter? No worries, Madden NFL 20 has you covered.

Madden NFL 20 has a new April update to make Easter a little more special for those stuck in quarantine.

Madden’s Title Updates tune gameplay to the feedback of players and fix issues within the game like bugs. This time around is no different.

Let’s dig into the April Title Update and go over what’s coming Easter sunday.

Franchise mode

EA has clearly chosen to be calm under pressure fixing Franchise

While this Title Update is a bit light, Franchise mode is the first target.

EA didn’t go into much detail on their franchise changes, but they have updated franchise to make things more stable. If you had any issues with crashing or slow loading screens during franchise mode, hopefully this will clear things up.

Gameplay

Julio Jones welcomes gameplay fixes with open arms

The April Title Update also addresses a couple big gameplay issues. While they aren’t the most notable problems, for players that have run into them, they’re quite frustrating.

First EA targeted an issue where blockers allowed defenders to get passed them into the backfield from certain formations. The formation listed in the update that most often repeated this bug was Nickle 2-4-5 Odd. If you’re tired of your quarterback getting run down before the play even develops, this bug fix might clear things up for you.

Finally EA targeted the Nasty Streak Superstar ability. This ability has caused a lot of controversy in Madden. It essentially allows players to rely on perfect blocks from those with the ability. Madden has changed the ability to stop it from being used on out-of-position players, which gave way too much flexibility downfield and countering your opponent’s adjustments.

Superstar abilities continue to take some getting used to. But it seems EA is quite responsive to critique. There’s certainly more to be done, but hey, that’s what the next Title Update is for.

For info on all things Madden and future Title Updates, stay tuned.