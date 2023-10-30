Madden 24 TOTW 8: Who makes the cut this week?

Another NFL Sunday is in the books which means it is time to look ahead to Madden 24 TOTW 8. The weekly program rewards some of the best performers in real life with big upgrades to their Madden cards.

So who is in line for a new card this week? And when will the program drop? Let's take a look at everything players can expect from TOTW 8 in Madden 24.

Madden 24 TOTW 8 release time

EA has kept a good cadence with TOTW this year, and players can expect that to continue moving forward.

TOTW 8 should drop on Wednesday 1 November at 1:30pm ET/5:30pm GMT. There is always a chance for delay, so be sure to check @MaddenNFLDirect on Twitter as that is where any issues will be communicated.

The TOTW players will be revealed on Good Morning Madden on Wednesday at 10:30am ET/2:30pm GMT. But who should be part of the program? Let's take a look!

TOTW 8 predictions

As usual there are lots of worthy candidates for TOTW, and who gets a card may depend on what plans the MUT team has for promos down the line.

On offense Gus Edwards found the endzone three times for the Ravens, a feat matched DeAndre Hopkins for the Titans. Elsewhere Rashid Shaheed had 153 receiving yards for the Saints and we could get some Giants offensive linemen too after Saquon Barkley picked up 128 yards on the ground. CeeDee Lamba also picked up 158 yards and two scores through the air. With the Cowboys being a popular team he could get the LTD this week.

On defense there are plenty of good options. The Patriots may have lost but safety Kyle Dugger had himself a day with a sack, an interception, and nine tackles. Aaron Donald got himself two sacks but with everyone already using his Season 2 card he may miss out on a TOTW. Preston Smith and DJ Wonnum also picked up two sacks each and are more likely to land on TOTW than Donald. Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean racked up 11 solo tackles including two TFL so should be getting a TOTW card. The Bengals also dismantled the 49ers offensive juggernaut so don't be surprised if Logan Wilson picks up a card after racking up 11 tackles and a pick.

Most Feared release 4

With Halloween approaching, Most Feared is getting a special fourth content drop on 31 October. With some amazing cards already released there could be something special hitting, so get ready!