December has arrived and with it has come bad weather! While some teams were protected in domes, plenty of games on the East Coast were impacted by rain and wind on Sunday. We even had multiple delays in Pittsburgh.

With offense down all year anyway, this weather effect could see some unusual players pick up TOTW cards in Madden this week. So who is likely to get a card in the program? Let's take a look!

Madden 24 TOTW 13 predictions

TOTW has to start with the San Francisco 49ers, who overcame a shaky first quarter to put the Philadelphia Eagles to the sword in a 42-19 win. Deebo Samuel racked up 138 total yards and three touchdowns, while Brock Purdy put up 314 passing yards and four TDs.

Thursday's Seattle-Dallas game had some big performances from DK Metcalf (134 yards & three TDs) and Geno Smith (334 passing yards & four total TDs) that should also be in consideration.

James Conner could also be in line for a card after he picked up 105 yards and two scores in his return to Pittsburgh.

On defense, Antonie Winfield Jr had a sack and an interception, while Andrew Van Ginkel got himself a pick-six on a screen pass. Kwity Paye had two forced fumbles and two sacks.

Release time

TOTW 13 will land in Madden 24 at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT on Wednesday 6 December.

The new cards will be in packs from then, and there will be a set of challenges to complete that will reward you with a BND low OVR TOTW card as well as a Team of the Year token.

It is important to complete all these challenges as a full set of TOTY tokens will get you a high OVR card for free when that program comes around.