Madden 24 TOTW 12 Predictions & Release Time

Madden 24 TOTW is back this week after having Thanksgiving off. We will get TOTW 11 and 12 cards this week, but which players are deserving of some upgrades?

With a trio of Thanksgiving games and a busy Sunday of NFL action behind us there are a lot of great performances to sift through. So let's see which players will be in TOTW this time!

TOTW 12 predictions

The Eagles grabbed a big win in overtime against the Bills to move to an NFL-best 10-1, and it was another stellar performance from Jalen Hurts. The Eagles QB is yet to receive any special card in MUT this year and after five total touchdowns in this game he must be at the top of the list for a TOTW card.

click to enlarge

Elsewhere the Rams RB Kyren Williams had a big day with more than 200 total yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson found the endzone twice.

On defense Jessie Bates III had a brilliant game with a pick-six and a forced fumble to go along with 12 tackles. DaRon Bland had a record-setting fifth pick-six of the season on Thanksgiving while Jordyn Brooks also had a 12-tackle & pick-six game.

Release time

TOTW returns to its usual schedule this week after sitting out the Thanksgiving week.

That means we will get a full TOTW reveal on Good Morning Madden over on Twitch on Wednesday before the cards hit the game at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT.

The TOTW 11 and TOTW 12 cards will drop then, along with two sets of challenges that will get you those precious Team of the Year tokens!