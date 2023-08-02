There are just a few weeks until Madden 24 finally arrives, but we have still seen very little of the game. Sure, there have been some deep dives and discussions on improvements but we haven't seen much actual gameplay.

That's about to change, as EA Sports is ready to finally lift the lid on the game for those that didn't get a chance to play the beta. So what can we expect from this Madden 24 gameplay first look? And when it is? Here's everything you need to know.

Madden 24 gameplay

Our first look at Madden 24 gameplay arrives today. It's short notice, but that's how EA works! The gameplay video will go live on the official Madden YouTube channel at 11am ET / 4pm BST today.

click to enlarge + 2 COMING IN HOT - Mahomes will feature in the gameplay video

The video will feature gameplay between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and cover star Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.

The gameplay will be done by Madden pros Dez and Cleff The God too, so we will be getting an amazing exhibition of what is possible with the new features EA is implementing.

It will be a great opportunity to see things like Sapien technology, which is coming to EA FC 24 too, in action. The new blocking AI will also be a core point of interest for players in this video, as it could tip the balance in favour of the ground game in Madden 24.

Madden 24 release date

The new game is just weeks away. The official Madden 24 release date is 18 August, with early access for the Deluxe Edition starting on 15 August.

The Deluxe Edition will cost you more, but you get a lot along with that early access:

Base Game

Dual Entitlement

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (1 Offense & 1 Defense)

MFL Marble Bills Gear

4,600 Madden Points

85 OVR AKA Justin Jefferson and Ahmad Gardner (limited time offer available until 22 June)

click to enlarge + 2 DRIVING FORWARD - EA is rolling toward another exclusive NFL deal

Most of that is tied to Ultimate Team, so if you aren't a MUT player then there isn't too much there for you.

Madden 24 will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.