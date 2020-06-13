Madden 21 Xbox Series X: Release date, content, Inside Xbox & more

The NFL might not be back just yet, but the newest Madden is just around the corner.

With Madden 21 around the corner, fans are excited for the first big football game on next gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

While we got some Xbox Series X content at Inside Xbox with the next gen announcement, we’re hoping for in-game footage with the upcoming Madden 21 official reveal trailer.

Let’s go over what we know so far.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT- EA has announced the Madden 21 official reveal trailer will come 16 June

EA has finally announced the new premiere release date for the Madden 21 official reveal trailer. It’ll be live on 16 June.

After planning for 1 June, the trailer was delayed indefinitely due to current social events. And while fans hoped for some more at the PS5 reveal event, it looks like they just had to wait a bit longer.

Content

ONWARD- Von Miller points to the next gen future of Madden 21

For fans hoping for in-game footage of Madden 21, you’re likely out of luck.

History shows Madden reveal trailers to mostly be hype generators that can give some important pieces of information and reconfirm the cover.

But we likely won’t get a single clip of actual in-game footage of Madden 21 on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X

COMING SOON- Xbox Series X is expected to come later this year

The Xbox Series X has some impressive specs, and gives EA plenty of room to make Madden 21 the best in the series.

With some added pressure thanks to 2K Games returning to NFL football games, EA should really impress come release day.

