Madden 21 Ultimate Team: Series 2, The 50, LTDs, TOTW 2, Ultimate Kickoff, Weekend League, September Title Update, Superstar MVPs Part II, MUT Master, Captains, Programs & more

MUT 21 is in full swing! Here are all the latest details, including guides, news, programs, and game modes.

Madden 21 brings a brand new MUT landscape.

Here’s all the latest in the MUT 21 world, including Series 2, TOTW 2, The 50, and more.

Latest News – MUT 21 Series 2

Series 2 shakes everything up in Madden 21 Ultimate Team, and is essentially a brand new season.

It comes with new programs, updates to Team Affinity (including brand new Team Builders), Series 2 Trophies, MUT levels, and more!

The 50

The 50 is one of Madden 21 Ultimate Team’s newest programs, and offers tons top tier 91 OVR cards.

The 50 is now live, and is kicking off with 8 options for players to upgrade their MUT squads.

It’ll cost, though, as it takes 32x 81 OVR Fresh players to exchange for a 91 OVR Stacked player!

MUT TOTW 2

With MUT TOTW 1 is in the books, and MUT TOTW 2 has finally arrived.

We’ve broken down this week’s players here!

Current LTDs

We’ve got a fresh new Madden Ultimate Team announcement for Madden 21! It’s the debut of two new MUT 21 LTDs.

THE FIRST REVEAL: Short was revealed as a new MUT LTD ahead of GMM

This includes running back Dalvin Cook, and defensive tackle Kawann Short.

Short brings the pain with 92 Block Shedding and 88 Power Moves.

OPEN FIELD THREAT: Dalvin Cook can butcher defenses in the open field

Cook can bring playmaking potential to any offense with 92 Change of Direction, 91 Agility, and 90 Acceleration.

Madden 21 Weekend League

Madden 21 Weekend League is here, and it brings back one of the most exciting ways to play Madden Ultimate Team.

SERIES 1: These are the rewards players can earn each week in Weekend League

Players will play a set number of games each weekend, and will win rewards based on the number of wins they can achieve.

THE BIG TIME: These massive rewards tally up all weekly wins for the month in Weekend League

On top of these Weekend League rewards, there will also be monthly rewards that factor in wins from each week.

Superstar MVPs Part II

Madden 21 has introduced another fantastic Madden Ultimate Team set with Superstar MVPs Part II.

LEGEND: You can have the Falcons’ legend in your WR core by completing Superstar MVP challenges, or from the MUT Auction House

This set ranges from 80 to 89 OVR, and includes 20 players!

The highlights of this batch of players includes an 89 OVR LTD Julio Jones, 89 OVR Ezekiel Elliot, and 89 OVR Myles Garrett.

Legends added to MUT

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 21 has some major new firepower with the addition of the Legends program.

LEGENDARY: Rod Woodson rounds out the three new Legends added to the original eight

This set includes Dan Marino, Jerome Bettis, and plenty more.

There have also been three additional Legends added to the mix, including Rod Woodson, Larry Allen, and Morten Anderson. This means there are now 11 new powerful players you can pick up for your MUT squad.

Ability Caps

The newest strategy to Madden 21 is all about Ability points, which in Ultimate Team means there is an Ability Cap!

ABILITY POINTS: Managing these will be crucial to creating the best lineup

Rather than having to choose who to assign Abilities to, you’ll be able to break up the Abilities and assign more than three players on each side of the ball. To balance out, each Ability will cost points and you’ll have an Ability Cap for how much you can spend across your lineup.

So you can stack loads of Abilities on one player, or you could give every receiver different ones and keep your opponent guessing.

X-Factors will cost 0 AP though, so don’t sweat those!

Rivalz, NFL Epics

The opening programs of Ultimate Team have been confirmed.

Rivalz won’t be very challenging for veterans but comes with the reward of an 85 OVR Ben Roethlisberger, Jalen Smtih, or Zach Ertz.

NFL Epics has four 85 OVR players this year! With Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson, Jack Youngblood, and Ronnie Lott all available!

Team Diamonds is back with 32 new fan favorite players, while Team Builders will be key to all your theme teams.

MUT Captains

The four players have been announced for MUT Captains!

Eddie George, Aeneas Williams, La’Roi Glover, and Ed McCaffrey are yours to choose from.

MUT Master & Level Master

These two have also been revealed!

The MUT Master will be ex-Panthers player and coach Sam Mills.

Meanwhile, Andre Johnson gets the Level Master spot!

