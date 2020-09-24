UPDATED* Madden 21 The Yard: September Title Update, Beginner’s Guide, gameplay, locations, avatar, gear, Cred, Rep & more

A new game mode is coming to EA’s NFL game – with a focus on arcade football it is a surprise to many.

EA hit a grand slam with its newest Madden 21 game mode, The Yard.

Here’s everything you should know about The Yard, including guides, updates and more.

The Yard got some love in the newest Madden 21 September Title Update patch.

There were plenty of changes, including bug fixes, patching specific plays that would always succeed against others (Trips Vert Hook and Deep Dish), and improved visuals.

The Yard Beginner’s Guide

The newest Madden 21 game mode comes with plenty of entirely new controls and capabilities. This includes being able to score bonus points, snap to different players, and plenty more.

SQUAD UP: Draft the right team to ensure success in The Yard

To go through all the basics and figure out how to start your journey in Madden 21’s The Yard, we’ve put together a Beginner’s Guide to get you started.

What is The Yard?

Six vs six backyard football – The Yard looks like Madden’s version of FIFA’s VOLTA.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE BACKYARD: Some of these locations are more exotic that you’d expect

With a variety of new trick play animations never before seen in Madden, The Yard feels totally new. The ability to improvise and adapt after the snap will be key.

“We wanted to create a new way for players to express themselves and take on small-sided football in an arcade-style experience that’s completely new to Madden,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL 21.

“The Yard is fast, thrilling, and most importantly fun. Players will delve into all-new gameplay on mobile and on consoles that will bring to life the backyard football that NFL players and fans grew up loving, where the rules are relaxed, and you can win with attitude.”

Create your own look

Create and customize your one-of-a-kind Avatar to represent your swag.

BALL OUT IN STYLE: Get the look that suits you

Collect the freshest gear and build your Rep to grow your Madden Rank, while earning Cred to unlock more gear.

Locations

There are four The Yard locations right now, but we expect EA to drop more throughout the year.

ON TOUR: Take in the sights and flash some moves

From the Miami Port to the back lot in Green Bay, you get a sense of the USA. There is also a field next to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and an unknown military location!

Each location comes with its own set of House Rules!

Your avatar, team, & prototype

Within The Yard you will need to build an avatar. Your avatar will play both offense and defense, and you’ll need to pick a prototype to style him in.

PICK YOUR POISON: Which positions do you want to play?

However, your prototype isn’t position-locked, you could choose to be a QB but with a WRs prototype. Given the trick plays involved in The Yard, that might be a good choice!

SPEND WISELY: Who knows if you can get these points back so don’t be hasty!

You can get X-Factors, Abilities, and then assign skill points to build your avatar up.

Each prototype comes with a unique X-Factor that you can’t change. You are granted a few Abilities to start but will soon be able to unlock more. Skill points are earned by leveling up the prototype you are using. You can use them to accentuate traits.