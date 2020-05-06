Madden 21 Release Date: Launch date window confirmed in EA report

EA plan to press ahead with big game releases, despite global issues with Coronavirus.

With a lot of the world in lockdown, there have been questions about the release dates of gaming titles in 2020.

There have already been delays, and with many sports on hold, fans have been worried about the FIFA 21 and Madden 21 release dates.

In addition, with this being the year that launches the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there is even more focus on launch titles.

Well, EA have given us some news we have been waiting to hear.

Madden 21 will launch this year

EA have released their financial reports, which covers the impact of COVID-19 on their performance and their future roadmap.

According to the report, Madden 21 release date has the green light for 2020. Launching in Q2 is suitably vague, given a launch date hasn’t been provided. This covers August, September, and October.

This is important as Madden titles have previously been released mid-August before the new season. The statement of Q2 gives them some extra time should the NFL season have any delays.

Does this apply to other titles too?

As you can see from the expected launches this includes FIFA 21, NHL 21, Burnout Paradise, and Command & Conquer.

With everyone at home, there is potential for increased sales and EA want to make the most of that. We don’t know yet if there will be delays to live sport, or if bigger economic issues come to light to harm sales performance.

That said, the report also covers FY21 (the rest of their fiscal year up to April 2021). It mentions “We expect to announce additional title releases in FY21 over the coming months, including an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches.”

Given the rumours, the unannounced EA Sports title could be exciting. This could be a new NCAA Football game or it potentially a revived Fight Night Boxing game.