Madden 21 PS5 Trailer: Release date, premiere, content & more

We didn’t get the trailer during Sony’s PS5 reveal event, but we won’t have to wait long.

The PS5 reveal event brought plenty of awesome news for the future of the next gen consoles. We got to see in-game footage of many upcoming releases, and some major trailers and announcements.

But unfortunately for football fans, Madden 21 had nothing to show.

The good news is we now know when Madden 21’s official reveal trailer on PS5 will come.

EA has announced that the Madden 21 official reveal trailer will be premiering Tuesday, 16 June.

This is an interesting choice immediately following the PS5 reveal event which premiered the official reveal trailer for NBA 2K21.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Gameplay: Next gen consoles promise huge improvements

Content

While fans are hoping for in-game footage to demonstrate the power of next gen, it’s unlikely we’ll be getting that in the official reveal trailer.

The history of Madden reveal trailers is more of a hype package and cover demonstration than a real look at the game.

This may be a disappointment, but we still expect some valuable information, and there’s always the chance EA changes the pace this year.

READ MORE: Madden 21 99 OVR: These players deserve the top spot

PS5

Thanks to the PS5 reveal event we’ve finally seen what the next gen console will look like and its affect on many upcoming titles.

We may not have gotten any Madden footage over the course of the event, but we did get glimpses into NBA 2K21, Grand Turismo 7, a GTA Online standalone, and more.

Pairing this with the console’s specs, and pressure from EA Games returning to football, there’s all the potential for EA to make Madden 21 the best in the series.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will NCAA return to football gaming?