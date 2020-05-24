BREAKING* Madden 21: First look announcement – Gameplay, trailer, release date, next gen & more

EA has announced the first look at Madden 21 on 1 June. What should we expect?

We will officially get our first look at Madden 21 on 1 June according to the EA Madden Twitter account.

This could mean plenty of different things, so let’s go over the possibilities.

Madden 21 trailer

FIRST LOOK- It’s very possible our first look at Madden 21 is a trailer

One of the most likely things to come from the mysterious announcement EA has made on Twitter is a trailer.

Whether it features in-game footage or an overview of new changes (and maybe even new game modes), a trailer is due for the upcoming Madden 21.

And nothing generates hype like a trailer drop out of nowhere. This is something EA are masters at pulling this off time and time again.

Even better, with no real football to distract fans, this will be a very welcome announcement.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA needs to address pass/run balance

IT’S TIME- We could have a Madden 21 release date as early as 1 June

One very important detail almost always comes with a game’s first trailer – a release date.

While we’ve speculated at an August release date for Madden 21, we expect to know for sure after 1 June.

READ MORE: Madden 21 trailer: Gameplay reveal, rumors & more

Gameplay

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION- We could get our first look into Madden 21 gameplay on 1 June

What goes hand in hand with almost every video game trailer? A look into gameplay.

We fully expect our first look at Madden 21 on 1 June to include some amount of in-game footage. This could mean short clips broken up in a trailer or a more bold long-form release.

Either way, we expect to have our first footage of Madden 21 gameplay by 1 June. That means seeing firsthand how the series will look in its next gen debut.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Release date window confirmed

Next gen

THE FUTURE IS NOW- Madden 21 will be out for the release of next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X

Madden 21 will be the first of the series to make the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

And while we’ve seen some footage of the Xbox Series X thanks to a recent Inside Xbox stream (with a bit of Madden 21), and we’ve seen how the new Unreal Engine 5 will look on the PS5, some more gameplay footage of Madden 21 would be a huge reveal for what’s to come.

That means even non-fans of the Madden series will want to keep up with what comes 1 June.

READ MORE: Madden 21: Will we see the game on PS5?