Madden 21

Madden 21: EA Requests Title Update Feedback Through Madden Voice

Have some thoughts on Madden’s newest update? EA has a community hub for exactly that.

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 24, 2020
Madden Voice Madden 21 Update Patch Feedback

EA has shown flexibility in shaping Madden 21 to player feedback, and a place for this feedback is open for the new September Title Update.

This place is Madden Voice.

Madden Voice

Madden Voice is a community hub for Madden 21 feedback.

madden 21 update news
VISIBILITY: When players take their concerns to the right channels, EA can respond to them, and you can follow progress on Good Morning Madden

While many fans have taken to other forums to speak about the game, Madden Voice is the best place to get your feedback directly to developers.

EA Requests Madden 21 Feedback

EA has requested community feedback after the launch of the Madden 21 September Title Update.

Madden Voice September Title Update Feedback 1

This is likely in response to a physics bug after the release of the new Title Update. This bug required a new patch on 24 September to address it quickly.

But this is also an opportunity to help EA better tailor Madden 21 to its players.

This is something the company has shown with Franchise Mode changes in the pipeline based on community requests.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor - Covering all things sports with a bit of everything else. Current favorite games: NBA 2K21, Madden 21, and Football Manager 2020.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

