Madden

19 Jun 2020

Madden 21 Xbox Series X: New next gen trailer, official reveal & more

The NFL might not be back just yet, but the newest Madden is just around the corner.

Madden 21 official reveal trailer

Madden 21 on next gen trailer

Xbox Series X

Madden 21 is almost here, and will be a huge game for next gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

While we got the Madden 21 official reveal trailer already, we've also just gotten the Madden 21 on next gen trailer which premiered during EA Play 2020.

Madden 21 official reveal trailer

The Madden 21 official reveal trailer has finally premiered!

You can watch it below:

Madden 21 on next gen trailer

Along with the official reveal trailer, Xbox Series X players will be happy to know that we've also received the Madden 21 on next gen trailer, which premiered during EA Play 2020.

You can watch the next gen trailer below:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X 1

COMING SOON- Xbox Series X is expected to come later this year

The Xbox Series X has some impressive specs, and gives EA plenty of room to make Madden 21 the best in the series.

With some added pressure thanks to 2K Games returning to NFL football games, EA should really impress come release day.

